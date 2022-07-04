•CHASLIN HOOVER of New Castle was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pa.
To be eligible for the list, students must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
•SHANE THOMPSON of New Castle earned a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
•LOCAL RESIDENTS were among those recognized by Edinboro University for having grade-point averages of 3.4 or higher.
Students named to the spring dean’s list and their majors include: Ellwood City residents Skyler Campbell, fine arts, and Lisa Schooley, social work; Jessica Matsukas of Hillsville, mathematics/actuarial science; and Jayne Zurynski of Wampum, early childhood education.
New Castle residents named to the list were Isabella Burrelli, early childhood and special education; Amelia Magusiak, middle level education; Allison Andre, speech and hearing sciences; Nadine Buckley, fine arts; Hailey Quimby, social work; Abigail Shaner, art education; J’mya Eggleston, social work; Alexandria Bryan, secondary education; and Kristen Younger, individualized studies.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list at St. Vincent College in Latrobe with grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher.
Honorees, listed with their majors, include: Francesca Florie of Ellwood City, integrated science; New Castle residents Christopher Bouye, biology, Caitlyn Figuly, management, and Catherine Kwiat, biology; and Bret Eaton of Wampum, communication.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS received their academic degrees from Edinboro University this spring.
Graduates include: J’mya Eggleston of New Castle, bachelor’s in sociology, bachelor’s in social work and a minor in mathematics; Kristen Younger of New Castle, bachelor’s in individualized studies and minors in history and special education; Brooklyn Magill of Ellwood City, bachelor’s in nursing and minors in biology and psychology; Amanda Hatkevich of Ellwood City, master’s in art education; Melissa Murray of Ellwood City, master’s in school counseling; Amanda Hall of Wampum, master’s in communication studies; and Jessica Matsukas of Hillsville, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s in mathematics and a minor in data analytics.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY STUDENTS were among Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2022.
Among the statewide STEM-focused cyber school’s 635 graduating seniors were local residents Edward Ditch, Alexander Glaize, Rowan Hall and Zackarie Norris.
•LOCAL RESIDENTS were among the May graduates of Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Receiving degrees were: Meagan DeCristoforo of New Castle, bachelor’s in integrative studies; Justin Del Signore of New Castle, bachelor’s in graphic design; Logan Quigley of New Castle, bachelor’s in communication; Sarah Richard of New Castle, bachelor’s in psychology, magna cum laude; Chelsie Stefano of New Castle, bachelor’s in accounting, summa cum laude; Aryn Boyer of New Wilmington, master’s in athletic training; and Dalton Meals of Volant, master’s in speech language pathology.
•AREA STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Honored for achieving grade-point averages of at least 3.5 were Katya Sosnowski and Jadyn Sudano of Ellwood City; and New Castle residents Hannah Bowen, Kelsey Campbell, Julia Germond, Madison Malone, Elizabeth Mrozek, Logan Quigley, Sarah Richard, Hunter Rozzi, Abby Schaubroeck, Chelsie Stefano and Leah Stroebel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.