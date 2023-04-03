•MIKYLA SLATER, a Laurel High School graduate and Point Park University accounting major, is featured in a student success Q&A on the university website.
The article highlights Slater’s Point Park experience and her current role as an accounting administrator at Gunning Mechanical.
“An accounting degree opens the door to so many career opportunities, and Point Park’s program has taught me that my potential is honestly limitless,” she said in the article, which can be viewed at https://www.pointpark.edu/news-business/mikyla-slater-24.
•EMMA GURLEY of New Castle was one of two Westminster College senior criminal justice majors presenting research at the annual meeting of the North Central Sociological Association (NCSA) in Grand Rapids, Mich., last month.
Gurley attended the meeting alongside social sciences capstone adviser Dr. Kristin Park, professor of sociology at Westminster.
Gurley presented her research, “A Study of Language and Content Specialization for Student Athletes,” which tested two research instruments for their effectiveness in measuring mental health challenges and related resources for varsity athletes.
The NCSA is a regional organization for sociologists and is committed to the development and support of their members over the course of their careers.
