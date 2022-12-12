•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were part of “Reset: New Dances” presented by the theater and dance department at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.
Senior Isabella Pansera of Ellwood City was a choreographer/crew member while first-year student Elianna McKissick of New Castle was a crew member.
Pansera was inspired to create her piece after studying abroad in Italy. The experience provoked consideration of what it means to call a place “home.” The collaborative work explored this concept from the dancers’ perspectives, using physical objects.
“Every few months I have to recreate home in a new place,” Pansera said, “so the piece is also exploring what it means to do that.”
