•SAMUEL EVERSON, a graduate of Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, took his oath of office as a Class of 2026 Navy midshipman in a swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on June 30. He is taking part in six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of plebe summer.
Everson is the son of Sean and Tara Everson of Valencia and the grandson of Leroy and Judy Polding of New Castle.
He graduated from Aquinas Academy with an overall grade-point average of 4.46 and was named a 2022 AP Honors Scholar. He earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2021 and holds a black belt in Kung Fu. At Aquinas Academy, he served as the fencing team captain for three years and, in his senior year, led the Aquinas Crusaders to the playoffs finishing as the league runner up.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the academy’s “plebe” or freshman class. Last year, the Naval Academy received more than 16,000 applications for the Class of 2025.
During plebe summer, the freshmen have no access to television, movies, the internet or music, and restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks. As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.
At the conclusion of four academic years at the Naval Academy, Everson will be commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy.
•PIANO STUDENTS taught by Norma Henry played solos at the Center Presbyterian Church strawberry social.
Performing at the event sponsored by the church deacons were Jack Kondrasuk, Christian Kondrasuk, Jon Hearn, Danielle Shay, Sam David, Andrew Buckel, Cole Cowan, Erika Wagner, Kevin Henry, Kasey Nesbit, Sophia Bowen, Deryk Milbert and Gabby Stoner.
•KATYA SOSNOWSKI of Ellwood City was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Sosnowski was initiated into the all-discipline collegiate honor society at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
•GRACE GOODLIN of New Castle has been named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University for the spring 2022 semester.
Students eligible for the dean’s list must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
