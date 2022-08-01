•MELINA MANGINO of Shenango Township was among the four Pennsylvania college students honored with $1,000 academic scholarships by the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women (PFDW).
A student at Allegheny College in Meadville, Mangino is majoring in communications with a minor in community justice studies. She also serves as president of Grounds for Change, an on-campus student-run coffee house, and is captain of the college track and field team.
Gisele Fetterman, Second Lady of Pennsylvania, served as the PFDW guest speaker, acknowledging the efforts of the recipients but also the efforts of the Pennsylvania Federation and all its chapters. Fetterman said, “I think that’s the main difference… we see what’s missing and we dream about how it could be better.”
Lawrence County Action (LCA) is one of the PFDW chapters and received its chapter recognition during the convention luncheon. LCA supports the efforts of the Lawrence County Democratic Party and works to elect Democrats.
•JASON HESS, a mechanical engineering student at Youngstown State University, was chosen to represent ASTM International in the Washington Internships for Students of Engineering (WISE) program.
Hess visited ASTM headquarters to meet with ASTM staff and discuss his internship. In addition to learning about the ASTM communications department and its role as news source for the organization, Hess shared details of his research regarding orbital space debris, the need for standards in this area and how public policy could better address the issue. He also found some time to have his first Philly cheesesteak.
As part of the internship, Hess will formally report his findings at the Apple offices in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
