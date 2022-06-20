•SEVEN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS are among the new members of Butler County Community College’s Rho Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa international academic honor society.
Members must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
Recently inducted members, list with their majors, include Ellwood City residents Jack Brown, computer science; Scarlett Hazen, secondary education; and Emmalee Hindman, criminology; and New Castle residents Brian Hammond, accounting; Stephanie Gentile, early childhood education; Kayla Sprumont, graphic design; and Sydney Kolas, business management.
Phi Theta Kappa recognized Rho Phi as an ultimate five-star chapter for the sixth consecutive year. Rho Phi was also recognized for membership acceptance rates.
To reach five-star status, a Phi Theta Kappa chapter must develop an honors in action project to address real-world challenges in communities.
•THREE LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa.
Recognized for having grade-point averages of at least 3.5 were Chelsea Kreitzer of New Castle, an early childhood education major; Jenny Lin of Ellwood City, a health science major; and Hannah Lockhart of Volant, a health science major.
•KATELYN McVAY of New Castle was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She is a student in the College of Agriculture and Life Science.
•HANNAH ALLISON of New Wilmington, an accounting major at Cedarville University, was named to the Ohio school’s spring dean’s list.
This recognition requires students to obtain at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.