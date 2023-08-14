•CHANIELLE COOPER of New Wilmington took part in the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 15th annual white coat ceremony. The event welcomed the Scranton school’s Class of 2027.
The Class of 2027’s 115 future doctors participated in a ceremony, held in common with virtually every other medical school in the nation, designed to welcome new medical students into the profession. Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Then they were cloaked with the white coat, the mantle of the medical profession.
•LOCAL PIANO STUDENTS taught by Norma Henry played for the residents of Jameson Care Center.
Performing solos were Andrew Buckley, Cole Cowan, Gabby Stoner, Kevin Henry, Sophia Bowman, Charlotte Birkholz, Clara Birkholz, Elenora Stoner, Blake Birkholz and Carrah Spaulding.
The students also played “Name that Tune” with the residents.
•MICHAEL SANDERS of New Wilmington was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.