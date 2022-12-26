•MIA EDWARDS earned the dean’s award with distinction for the spring 2022 semester at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. The award is given to students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Edwards is a graduate of Shenango High School.
•ADRIENNE NARDONE of Ellwood City, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, earned the spring 2022 dean’s award for academic excellence given to students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.
Nardone is a philosophy major and a graduate of North Catholic High School.
•LAYLA JOSEPH was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Slippery Rock University where she is a communications and media major with a concentration in journalism.
A former New Castle resident, she is the daughter of Brian Joseph of Meadville and Miranda DeLisio of New Castle and the granddaughter of Judy Joseph of New Castle.
