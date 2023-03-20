•MIA GRECO, a Westminster College senior biology major and honors student from New Castle, was able to share her undergraduate research project at the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology’s annual conference in Austin, Texas, in January.
Greco presented “The Effect of Embryonic Exposure to Ibuprofen on Visual System Development.” Greco used zebrafish as a model organism in her research to simulate fetal exposure to a pregnant mother’s intake of ibuprofen and its potential effect on eye development in the fetus.
Greco exposed zebrafish to varying concentrations of ibuprofen while utilizing microscopy and sectioning and staining techniques, images, measurements and samples to access the overall morphology, lens diameter and retinal cell proliferation and vasculature of the zebrafish. Her results saw a decrease in lens diameter between embryos exposed at higher concentrations when compared to the control subjects.
Greco will pursue a doctorate in optometry at The Ohio State University College of Optometry after graduating from Westminster in May.
•ASIA MORGENSTERN of New Wilmington, a junior majoring in computer science and mathematics, was one of two students selected to represent Westminster College at the Undergraduate Research at the Capitol – Pennsylvania Poster Conference held March 7 in Harrisburg.
Morgenstern had the opportunity to share her research, network with students from other schools and interact with state legislators.
Her poster, “Monitoring Faulty Power Networks: Leaky Power Domination in Graphs,” summarized her project, which researched how to efficiently place monitors in grids to overcome potentially bad readings in order to correctly monitor an entire network’s power usage.
The URC-PA Poster Conference is an educational event allowing undergraduate students enrolled in Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities to showcase their research talents to the Commonwealth’s key decision-makers. All fields of research are encouraged.
•MADYLIN McCOMMONS of Ellwood City, a graduating senior from Lincoln High School, was chosen as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, through the U.S. Department of Education.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
If she is chosen as a winner, McCommons would be recognized during a program in June at the White House.
