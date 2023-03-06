•TYKARA CUMMINGS, a junior at New Castle High School, placed third in the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars District 25 level of the VFW’s Voice of Democracy essay contest.
TyKara was also the third-place winner at the local level of the contest, which was sponsored by New Castle VFW Post 315. This year’s theme was “Why is the Veteran Important?” Students in grades nine through 12 participated by writing an essay and recording it on a flash drive.
For the district-level recognition, TyKara was awarded $100, which was presented Feb. 24 in the classroom of NeCaHi history teacher and essay advisor Jeff Shaftic.
Also attending the presentation were Ruth Fairchild, VFW state surgeon general; Jessie Ealy, VFW Post 315 Auxiliary president; Catherine Jennings, VFW scholarship chair; and Gail Newtzie, VFW scholarship co-chair.
•TWO NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were among the undergraduate students and professors from the biology department at Westminster College presenting research at the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology annual meeting in Austin, Texas.
The meeting attracted more than 1,000 national and international delegates who presented a wide range of research topics.
Lindsey Wheaton presented results of a study examining the effects of the plasticizer bisphenol F on visual system development in zebrafish while Mia Greco presented her research examining the effects of ibuprofen exposure on visual system development.
Students were able to attend the meeting through the support of the Drinko Center for Undergraduate Research, the Spencer-Davis Fund and the Honors Program at Westminster College, as well as the Charlotte Mangum Support Award from the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology.
•ISABELLA DeVIVO of New Castle was named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2022 semester with a 4.0 grade-point average.
•SKYLER RICKMAN of Ellwood City was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2022 chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75.
