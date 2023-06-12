•JAMIE SNARE, a personal care aide/medication technician at Shenango on the Green, received the Direct Caregiver of the Year Award from LeadingAge PA, a trade association representing aging services providers across Pennsylvania.
The award recognizes a staff member who provides excellent clinical care and services and is committed to compassionate care.
Snare began working at Shenango on the Green, a New Wilmington continuing care retirement community, in 2016.
•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the spring dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Recognized for grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher were Austin Walley of Ellwood City, a political science major and member of the Class of 2024, and Claire Hartner of New Wilmington, a member of the Class of 2026.
•OLIVIA LOMBARDO of New Castle graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.
•EMILY BECKER of Wampum was named one of the 2023 Green Raider Award recipients by the University of Mount Union’s Sustainability Management Advisory Council. She is an environmental science major.
The Green Raider Awards are presented annually to a faculty member, staff member and a student who showcase a strong awareness of sustainability through their dedication to promoting the principles of social, financial and environmental responsibility both to the Alliance, Ohio, university and surrounding communities.
A sophomore, Becker has already had an impact on sustainability on campus and at the national level. Within her sorority chapter, Delta Sigma Tau, Becker is an enthusiastic advocate for reducing food waste and promoting recycling and was instrumental in planning the Hunger Banquet, which raises awareness on ecological poverty and food waste. Most recently, Becker traveled with 14 other Mount Union faculty and students to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the environment during Spring Lobby Weekend.
One nominator said of Becker, “All of these efforts she has taken to educate us and make a change only as a sophomore is impressive. I know she will continue to do great things during her time at Mount Union and afterward in her future career, so she is most certainly deserving of this award.”
In honor of the award recipients, a Burgundy Blush Sweetgum tree was planted on campus.
•COUNTY RESIDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Pennsylvania Western University.
Those earning a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.4 include: Kassie Stanley and Izabella Wright of Bessemer; Madison Murphy of Edinburg; Ethan Lovy, Katya Sosnowski, Jadyn Sudano and Amber Fitzgerald of Ellwood City; Parker Lyons and Josephine Van Kirk of Enon Valley; Brianna Fisher and Katherine Karson of New Wilmington; Sean McConahy and Rachel Lego of Volant; and Jayne Zurynski of Wampum.
Also honored were New Castle residents Leah Stroebel, Hunter Rozzi, Joel Dean, Brian Bober, Olivia Burkett, Gabrielle Kerr, Kaitlyn Bober, Emily Esposito, Renee Lopez, Abby Schaubroeck, Hannah Bowen, Madison Malone, Julia Germond, Emily Cline, Nadine Buckley, Allison Andre, McKenna Danielson, Hailey Quimby, Mark Marcus, Caitlyn Garczewski and Alexandria Bryan.
•LUKE BONGIVENGO of New Castle was named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama.
The list recognizes students with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
•SKYLER RICKMAN of Ellwood City was named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2023 chancellor’s honor roll for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0.
Rickman is majoring in biological science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.