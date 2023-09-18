•BRAYDEN CARTWRIGHT received his white coat earlier this month during a ceremony at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
He is a 2019 New Castle High School graduate.
•LOCAL STUDENTS attending Southern New Hampshire University were named to the summer 2023 president’s and dean’s lists.
Named to the president’s list with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 were Brandon Patterson of Edinburg along with New Castle residents Dylan Kirkpatrick, Brittany Miller and Lucas Holsopple.
On the dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 were Jessica Corwin of West Pittsburg, Samantha Zallo of Ellwood City, Shadasha King of New Castle and Ashley Rafacz of Enon Valley.
