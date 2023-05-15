•TWO LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS were awarded scholarships from the Ellwood City Area Historical Society.
Gabrielle Davis was awarded the $10,000 Marlene Painter Scholarship while Hayden Slade received a $1,500 Robert and Janice Barensfeld Scholarship.
Everett Bleakney, head of the scholarship committee, explained the process of choosing the individuals who would be awarded the scholarships for this year. Four retired teachers, Kay Houk, Angela Hyde, Mary May and Barb Mastropietro, review all submitted applications from Lincoln and Riverside high schools.
Beginning in 1999, two Robert and Janice Barensfeld scholarships have been awarded each year. To date $85,000 in scholarships have been awarded. This year an additional scholarship was given. The Marlene Painter Memorial Scholarship was awarded to a student from Lincoln High School going into the teaching profession.
Each recipient, also including Sam Kline of Riverside High School, who also received a Barensfeld Scholarship, read their essays at the society’s recent meeting.
Slade spoke on “Immigration in Ellwood City: A Brief Look at the Effect of Social and Ethnic Clubs on Assimilation.” He plans to attend the University of Notre Dame majoring in computer science with a minor in mathematics. Davis delivered her essay on why she wants to be a teacher. She will attend the Community College of Beaver County before entering the Edinboro campus of Pennsylvania Western University.
Bleakney presented the students with a wooden replica of their school and an Ellwood City T-shirt.
•GIANNA LEPORE, a sophomore psychology major from Pulaski, was one of three Westminster College students who attended the 48th annual Association for Women in Psychology conference in Atlanta.
The theme for the event was “Engaging Transformative Justice as Feminist Praxis.” Dr. Sherri P. Pataki, associate professor of psychology, accompanied students at the conference.
•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were among those awarded fellowships for the seventh annual Summer Research Fellows Program by the Westminster College Drinko Center for Undergraduate Research.
Ten student-faculty pairs were selected for the highly competitive research fellowship including Taylor Harman, a junior neuroscience major from Edinburg, and Dr. Deanne Buffalari, associate professor and chair of the psychology department, working on the project “Does Stimulant History Affect Response to Nicotine in Rats?”
Emily Huff, a junior biochemistry major from New Wilmington, and Dr. Marosh Furimsky, associate professor and chair of the biology department, will be working on the project “Bisphenol F’s Effects on Gene Expression and Behavior in Zebrafish.”
The fellowship includes stipends for both the undergraduate researchers and their faculty mentor to work on a research project of their choosing for four to six weeks. The Drinko Center for Undergraduate Research also covers housing costs for recipients who wish to reside on campus for their research period.
•DAN CONTI of Morehead, Kentucky, a New Castle native and former broadcast journalist, has published his first novel, “Nittany Lion.”
The book, set in 1970, tells of Francis Rosselli, who is coming home from Vietnam and battling things he can’t control and those he can and unsure if he’s always able to tell the difference between the two. It is published by Pittsburgh-based RoseDog Books, a division of Dorrance Incorporated.
Though “Nittany Lion” is a work of fiction, many of the things that stitch the story together actually happened. They include Penn State’s challenging 1970 football season, the ill fate of the school’s mascot and other world and national events.
Conti is a former radio anchor, reporter and producer, having worked at radio stations in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Conti has written two other books, “POWs” in 2006 and “A Reporter’s Notebook” in 2017. The winner of more than 35 news reporting awards from the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Associated Press, he retired from broadcasting in 2017.
“Nittany Lion” is available from the publisher, www.rosedogbookstore.com/nittany-lion and www.dorrancepressroom.com/nittany-lion. It is also listed on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other websites that sell books.
•MEI WILLIAMS of New Wilmington, a graduating senior at Thiel College, was among the incoming and outgoing Student Government Association executive board members honored at the group’s annual leadership transition dinner at the school president’s home.
Williams held the position of media board manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.