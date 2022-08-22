•JOSHUA BURICK, a recent graduate of New Castle High School, is one of three Pennsylvania students selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship through Pennsylvania American Water’s Stream of Learning scholarship program.
The scholarships were created for students pursuing college or technical school degrees or certifications in environmental science, biology, engineering, chemistry or DEP-certified water/wastewater operation programs. Recipients must also maintain a permanent residence in Pennsylvania and be attending a Pennsylvania college, university or career/technical school in the 2022-2023 school year.
Judges selected the winners from more than 30 scholarship applicants from around the Commonwealth and evaluated them on criteria including academic achievement, community service, career aspirations in the water and wastewater industry, and letters of recommendation.
Burick will be attending Grove City College this fall, studying mechanical engineering.
•KATELYN FITZGERALD of Ellwood City was named to the Lock Haven University spring 2022 dean’s list.
The honor recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.5 or higher.
