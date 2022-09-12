•BRIANNA WETZEL of New Wilmington was one of four Westminster College students whose review about the one-woman play “Etty” was published in the July/August version of The Jewish Journal Monthly Magazine.
She is a sophomore psychology major.
“Etty,” performed by Susan Stein on Westminster’s campus in April, is based on the diaries and letters of Esther “Etty” Hillesum, a Dutch woman who wrote about her religious awakening and the persecutions of Jewish people in Amsterdam during the German occupation.
•LOCAL RESIDENTS were named to the summer 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Among the full-time undergraduate students who earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 were Brianne Welton, Shaina Vitale, Adam Frazier, Olivia Kwiat and Brittany Book of New Castle and Joni Durbin and Hailey Miller of Ellwood City.
In addition, Lawrence County students were named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at SNHU.
Honored for having earned a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 were Paula Lininger of New Castle and Sierra Duncan of Ellwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.