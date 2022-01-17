•LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were named to the Edinboro University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester with grade-point averages of at least 3.4.
Recognized were New Castle residents Allison Andre, J’mya Eggleston, Nadine Buckley, Hailey Quimby, Isabella Burrelli, Amelia Magusiak and Alexandria Bryan; Skyler Campbell of Ellwood City; Jessica Matsukas of Hillsville; and Jayne Zurynski of Wampum.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the Thiel College dean’s list for the fall 2021 academic term with grade-point averages of at least 3.4.
The students honored by the Greenville, Pa., school and their majors include: Ethan Bintrim of New Castle, biochemistry; Vince Krasinski of New Castle, information systems; Victoria Young of New Castle, neuroscience; Kelly Clark of New Castle, public relations; and Allison Kuhn of Wampum, psychology.
•THREE LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
Students recognized for their grade-point averages of at least 3.5, along with their majors, include: Shaela Doran of New Castle, business; Emma Beachem of Ellwood City, middle grades education; and Skylar Fisher of New Castle, elementary education.
•IZZABEL CHAMP of New Castle was named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2021 semester. The list honors those at the Conway, S.C., school who have earned 4.0 grade-point averages.
Champ is an anthropology and geography major.
•RALPH HARTZELL of New Castle was been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 dean’s list for earning a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•FOUR LOCAL STUDENTS at Southern New Hampshire University were named to the fall 2021 president’s list with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7.
Honored were Melinda Ayers of Volant, Erin Greco of Ellwood City, Racheal Austin of Volant and Adam Frazier of New Castle.
