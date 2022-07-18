•TWO NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were named to the spring 2022 John Carroll University College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list.
Receiving honors were Caelen Blakely and Abbey Litrenta.
•NICOLE KANARY of New Castle was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Findlay.
To earn this achievement, students at the Ohio school must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business dean’s List for the spring 2022 term. To be eligible for dean’s list at the Pittsburgh school, students must carry a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Named to the list were Makenna Collins, Alison Lloyd and Josephine Strobel of New Castle; Brandy Foreman and Ava Krepp of New Wilmington and Keegan McConahy of Volant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.