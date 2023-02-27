•CAMERON G. HOLT, U.S. Air Force Major General (retired), will work closely with the ELLWOOD senior leadership team on strategic initiatives in defense and commercial market sectors.
Holt recently completed 32 years of military service, serving his last four years as the deputy assistant secretary for contracting, office of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics.
In that capacity, he oversaw a global contracting portfolio valued at more than $825 billion as well as the training, organizing and equipping of more than 8,000 contracting experts executing the full range of operational, enterprise sourcing and major weapons systems contracting worldwide.
He also created Holt Consulting Group LLC to work with companies such as ELLWOOD “to bring together the best of America — industrialists, technologists and capital investors with innovative problem solvers in government to tilt the scales in favor of America and her allies against the adversaries of freedom.”
•LOCAL STUDENTS were honored by Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa.
Adam Bryant of New Castle was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 quality-point average.
Named to the dean’s list with QPAs of at least 3.5 were Jenny Lin of Ellwood City and Hannah Lockhart of Volant.
•NOAH ZELCH of Ellwood City was named to the dean’s list at the College of William and Mary for the fall 2022 semester.
In order to achieve dean’s list status, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
•SOPHIA MARTIN of Volant graduated in December from Grove City College.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were named to the fall 2022 John Carroll University College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list.
Honored for achieving a grade-point average of at least 3.5 were Caelen Blakely, Maria Clause and Samuel Ball of New Castle and Paul Litrenta of Neshannock Township.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Grove City College.
Recognized were Caitlyn Burns, Shane Cato, Jason Domenick, Nevada Pacifico, Megan Park, Chris Stone, Eric Wallace, Emma Kinnear and Jonalyn Wharry of New Castle; Gabriel Bungar, Molly McCommons, Ella Metheny, Mark VanHorn and Luke Young of Ellwood City; and Bronwyn Dix, Sophia Martin and Anna Williams of Volant.
•GRACE GOODLIN of New Castle was named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University for the fall 2022 semester.
Students eligible for the dean’s list must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•JULIAN LaPIETRA of New Castle was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Maine.
Students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher are named to the list.
•THREE AREA STUDENTS were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Honored were Macyn Smith of Volant and New Castle residents Shaela Doran and Skylar Fisher.
