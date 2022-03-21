•ALEANA SMILEY of Volant was one of eight students selected as Regula Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year by the University of Mount Union’s Ralph and Mary Regula Center for Public Service and Civic Engagement.
The Regula Scholars Program was created by the Alliance, Ohio, school in an effort to recognize outstanding students and provide them with additional opportunities. Scholars receive tuition assistance and stipends to fund internships, conferences, programming and travel while they are enrolled at Mount Union.
Participants are selected based on a nomination process and must complete 150 hours of service. Additionally, Regula Scholars must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average and spend time learning about ethical decision making, employment in the public sector and other experiential opportunities.
