•NICOLE KANARY of New Castle was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Findlay.
To earn this achievement, students at the Ohio school must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•THREE LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the spring dean’s list at John Carroll University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Honored at the Ohio school were Caelen Blakely and Maria Clause of New Castle and Paul Litrenta of Neshannock Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.