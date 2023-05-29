•JESSICA SHELENBERGER, director of Westminster College’s Academic Success Center, was recognized by the National College Learning Center Association, an organization promoting excellence among learning center personnel. Shelenberger earned the NCLCA’s level two Learning Center Leadership Certification.
Shelenberger, who has led the Academic Success Center since its establishment in 2018, was also recently named to The Learning Assistance Review’s editorial board. The Learning Assistance Review is the official publication of the NCLCA.
Shelenberger also serves as the marketing and communications officer for the Heartland College Learning Center Association, a regional affiliate of the NCLCA.
•TWO LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS were winners of the 2023 L. Eugene DeCaprio Undergraduate Art Scholarship Awards given by Arts and Education at the Hoyt.
This year’s $1,000 scholarship recipients are Isabella Jones of New Castle High School and Regan Quinn of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School. Jones plans to study game and simulation at Miami Dade University, while Quinn will pursue a degree in illustration at the Savannah College of Art & Design.
The program was created in honor of DeCaprio, a Hoyt trustee who has been presenting, performing and advocating for arts and culture in Lawrence County for more than six decades. The program supports the continuing education of graduating seniors in Lawrence County who plan to pursue a career in the arts.
•AREA RESIDENTS were among the Thiel College students awarded diplomas during the 149th commencement exercises on May 7.{/div}Kelly Clark of Mount Jackson graduated summa cum laude, earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising and integrated marketing communication.
Madison Jaszemski of Volant graduated cum laude, earning a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education/special education.
Nicholas Voytko of New Castle earned a bachelor’s degree in history.
Mei Williams of New Wilmington earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and international business.
•LAUREN KUNCIO of New Wilmington was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville for the spring 2023 semester.
Dean’s list students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for May at Wilmington Area Middle School are fifth-graders Anna Zehner and Benjamin Kloos; sixth-graders Alice Prentice and Tyler Roberts; seventh-graders Ellie Harper and Brody Emery; and eighth-graders Kate Tervo and Chase Martineau.
Teachers nominated the students for good attendance, excellent grades, good behavior and outstanding overall character.
•NICHOLAS GRUMSKI of Ellwood City, a member of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Class of 2023 majoring in computer science and robotics engineering, was named to spring dean’s list.
The Massachusetts school does not compute a grade point average, instead, defining the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A-level.
In addition, Grumski recently completed his senior thesis, “Collaborative Multi-Robot Mapping with Memory Constraints.”
•JUSTIN DiMUCCIO of New Castle earned a master’s degree in education from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, during spring commencement ceremonies on May 20.
•TWO LOCAL RESIDENTS were among those earning degrees May 21 at The University of Scranton.
Megan Taylor of New Castle earned a master’s degree in forensic accounting and Bryan Crable of Ellwood City received a master’s degree in finance and international business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.