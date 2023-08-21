•MICHAEL KELSO, a former Lawrence County resident, has released “More Dark Tales of Cryptids and Park Rangers.”
Kelso, who has published 14 books over the last six years including seven in the last 12 months, is a former corrections officer. He uses his experiences to bring his stories to life. His most popular books have been his crime novel “One on One” and his short horror story collection “Dark Tales of Cryptids and Park Rangers.”
Kelso’s latest release features eight stories that will transport readers back to the forest, where nothing is certain except danger, and staying alert means staying alive … hopefully. Some stories continue on his previous “Crypids and Park Rangers” release including that of the rookie park ranger who had to endure some strange rules in a fire tower. Other park rangers find themselves being pursued by various creatures such as Dogman, Skinwalker, even Bigfoot.
“More Dark Tales of Cryptids and Park Rangers” is currently available for preorder, with a release date set for Aug. 29. It can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CFHS57Y8
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the summer semester dean’s list at the Community College of Beaver County.
Honored for achieving grade-point averages of 3.25 or higher were Elissa Toy and Jennalyn Stone of New Castle and Amanda Cramer and Ashley Evans of Ellwood City.
