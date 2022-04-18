•DR. RICHARD G. RIEDEL of Scottsdale, Arizona, recently published “Reflections of a Reluctant Retiree,” a collection of personal thoughts on his post-retirement years.
Riedel, who was associate pastor of Highland Presbyterian Church from 1958 to 1963, describes the work as a reflective piece to provide insight and encouragement to others who find themselves needing a new outlook on life.
The book is available online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
•SPENSER RAPONE of New Castle was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Rapone was initiated at the University of Texas at Austin where he is a graduate student.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
•LAUREN LINGER of New Castle, an art major at Youngstown State University, has her artwork featured in a new exhibit in the school’s Judith Rae Solomon Gallery in Bliss Hall. Her work is among mural designs created by students.
The exhibit runs through April 22. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
•REECE WILSON of Ellwood City, a student at Youngstown State University, has been inducted into the Order of Omega Greek National Honorary Society. A senior mechanical engineering major, Wilson is a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
The Order of Omega recognizes those in the Greek community for their service to both the fraternity system and the university. In order to qualify for membership, students must be of junior or senior status with a combined cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
In addition, Wilson received the Interfraternity Council Outstanding New Member Award at the university’s annual Greek Sing event.
•ABBY SCHAUBROECK of New Castle, a student at Clarion University, was honored with the W.E.B. DuBois Academic Award during the Multicultural Student Recognition Dinner April 9 on campus.
The award is presented to a student with a 3.5 or higher grade-point average who attended both spring and fall semesters of the prior year.
