•BRAIDEN WILLS of New Castle was among the eight Providence College Army ROTC cadets commissioned as second lieutenants May 19 at the Rhode Island school.
As second lieutenants, the new officers will be responsible for leading platoons and companies in the full range of Army operations. Active-duty lieutenants serve full time as Army leaders.
Wills earned a bachelor’s degree in health policy and management from Providence and graduated summa cum laude. He was commissioned to active duty field artillery and will attend the basic officer leadership course training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, followed by service in the active duty Army.
In addition, Wills was among the members of the class of cadets who were honored as Patriot Battalion Distinguished Military Graduates for displaying outstanding qualities of leadership, character, noteworthy academic achievement, superior camp performance and exceptional aptitude for military service.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Grove City College.
Named to the list with high distinction for having a grade-point average of at least 3.85 were Molly McCommons and Ella Metheny of Ellwood City; and Emma Kinnear of New Castle.
Earning distinction honors for GPAs of at least 3.6 were Gabriel Bungar and Mark VanHorn of Ellwood City; Matthew Ball, Caitlyn Burns and Jonalyn Wharry of New Castle; and Bronwyn Dix and Anna Williams of Volant.
Those on the list with GPAs of at least 3.4 were Sydney Hanson and Luke Young of Ellwood City; Megan Park, Eric Wallace and Chris Stone of New Castle; and Brianna Reeher and Gabi Lego of Volant.
•LOCAL RESIDENTS were among those graduating from Grove City College on May 20.
The graduates and their degrees include: Megan Park of New Castle, bachelor’s in special/elementary education; Kevin Davis of New Castle, bachelor’s in accounting; Emma Kinnear of New Castle, bachelor’s in biology/health; Sydney Hanson of Ellwood City, bachelor’s in biology/health; and Brianna Reeher of Volant, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering.
•AREA STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Thiel College in Greenville.
Honored were New Castle residents Ethan Bintrim, Kelly Clark, Kathryn Guerrieri, Nicholas Jacobs, Brianna Miller and Angelo Perrotta. Also named to the list were Madison Jaszemski of Volant; Mackenzie Kushma and Connor Lovic of Pulaski; and Riley Smith of Edinburg.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business dean’s list for spring 2023.
Honored by the Pittsburgh school for having a grade-point average of at least 3.5 were Benny Dottle, Ali Lloyd and Josephine Strobel of New Castle; Ave Krepp of New Wilmington; and Keegan McConahy of Volant.
•MACKENZIE ROGERS of Ellwood City has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a term grade-point average of 3.6 or above.
•TWO NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS have qualified for the spring 2023 College of Arts and Sciences’ dean’s list at the University of Kentucky.
They are Logan Demofonte and Raygan Quimby.
