•MARY ANN SHANER, director of marketing for WXED FM, was chosen as Ellwood City’s 2022 Business Person of the Year by Alignable.com.
Alignable is an online referral network for small businesses. The award recognizes leaders who’ve gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities as they strive to recover from the pandemic, inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues.
Shaner received a special badge on her Alignable profile recognizing the honor.
•NOAH PHARR of Edinburg was named to the Hiram College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Dean’s list recognition at the Ohio school is awarded to students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or better.
•LOCAL STUDENTS at Youngstown State University have been named to the fall 2021 president’s and dean’s lists. Their names were omitted from lists previously released by the school.
Named to the president’s list for earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average were Michael Knis of New Castle, majoring in business administration; Rena Shaffer of New Castle, majoring in pre-dental hygiene; and Kalynne Muchicko of New Castle, whose major is undecided.
Those on the dean’s list with GPAs of at least 3.4 were Michael Knis of New Castle, business administration; Gracie Helisek of New Castle, history; Jason Balash of Volant, human resource management; Dylan Haines of Pulaski, pre-business; Jacob Caravella of New Castle, pre-business accounting; Rena Shaffer of New Castle, pre-dental hygiene; Katilyn Strealy of New Castle, pre-dental hygiene; Harley Wright of Bessemer, psychology; and Kalynne Muchicko of New Castle, undecided.
•RUSS CARLEY has been appointed as an associate member of the American Chemical Society’s governance committee on education.
The committee ensures “that the American Chemical Society’s educational activities focus on the committee’s vision of the future of chemistry teaching and learning as it relates to education issues across all levels of instruction. The committee fulfills its mission of developing and implementing policies and resources to advance chemistry education and to connect its diverse communities via three goals: Promote effective chemistry education, foster collaborative and sustainable environments for emerging and existing communities in chemistry education, and identify opportunities and approaches for communication and collaboration among education stakeholders.”
Carley holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in chemistry education, both from Slippery Rock University, as well as a master’s degree in educational administration and principal certification from Youngstown State University. He is completing requirements for a doctorate degree in educational leadership from SRU.
He is a chemistry teacher at New Castle High School and an adjunct faculty member at Butler Community College. Carley also serves on the board of directors and as treasurer of First Choice Federal Credit Union.
•BELITA RUBANTE of Edinburg is among the Youngstown State University Dana School of Music vocal students performing in the “Spring, Love and Nature” recital at 3 p.m. March 20 in Bliss Recital Hall on the YSU campus. The recital is free and open to the public.
A sampling of some of the music to be performed includes songs composed by Brahms, Purcell, Mozart, Ravel and Rossini among others.
•THOMAS GEORGE of New Castle, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey, has been named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester.
To qualify for the list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade-point average.
