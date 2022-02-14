•GWEN PIERCE of Ellwood City earned a degree in electrical engineering from Trine University in Angola, Indiana.
•NICHOLAS GRUMSKI of Ellwood City, a member of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute class of 2023, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the Massachusetts school.
He is majoring in robotics engineering.
•KYLE ERSON of New Wilmington was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Mississippi College.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
•TWO NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were among the December graduates of Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Jamie Jones earned a master’s degree in information and library science, and Mason Mraz received a bachelor’s degree in sport management.
•LOCAL STUDENTS earned a grade-point average of at least a 3.5 and were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
They include: Kassie Stanley of Bessemer; Katya Sosnowski and Jadyn Sudano of Ellwood City; Erin LeBlanc of Enon Valley; Sarah Richard of Hillsville; New Castle residents Hannah Bowen, Julia Germond, Madison Malone, Logan Quigley, Hunter Rozzi, Abby Schaubroeck and Chelsie Stefano; and Katherine Karson and Madison Pitzer of New Wilmington.
•NICOLE KANARY of New Castle has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Findlay in Ohio.
•FRANK DeLUCA of New Castle earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 and was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Chatham University in Pittsburgh.
