•NICOLE MACKENSTEIN, a senior Westminster College biochemistry major from Ellwood City, completed an in-person National Science Foundation-funded summer research internship at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
Mackenstein participated in a 10-week Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program, which supports active research participation by undergraduate students. During Mackenstein’s internship, she researched various biophysical characterization methods to compare stability of different histone mRNA degradation intermediates — a crucial process that allows the cell to properly package DNA. Her focus was on the trimmed, uridylated and histone mRNA intermediates, allowing her to better understand the mechanism that takes place.
Alongside her mentor Dr. Rita Mihailescu, chair and professor of the Bayer School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, Mackenstein conducted many quenching experiments to quantify binding of proteins to the stem loop that occurs within the ternary complex. They also used multiple native gel shifts to show conformations and binding between all the intermediates.
This was Mackenstein’s second summer participating in REU program at Duquesne University. In summer 2020, she participated remotely in the program, during which she modeled the surface and potential surface reactions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, otherwise known as the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19.
To wrap up her internship, Mackenstein was given the opportunity to present her research at the University of Michigan and at Duquesne University.
After graduation Mackenstein plans to pursue a Ph.D.
•ANTHONY ROTH, a finance major from Ellwood City, was among the Coastal Carolina University students recognized during the summer 2021 commencement ceremony.
