•BENJAMIN PODNAR, a senior at Mohawk Area High School, has been named a commended student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. His recognition was announced by Brad Meehan, Mohawk principal.
A letter of recommendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, was presented by Meehan to Podnar.
Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Those named as commended students demonstrate outstanding potential for continued academic success, according to the NMSC.
•LAUREN KUNCIO of New Wilmington was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2022 semester.
Students at the Nashville, Tenn., school are eligible for recognition with a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were among those named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Honored for having earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 or higher were Joni Durbin of Ellwood City, Jessica Corwin of West Pittsburg and New Castle residents Shawn McDonald, Amanda Kovach, Adam Frazier, Laura Hughes and Dylan Kirkpatrick.
•TWO LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 dean’s list for earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699.
Recognized were Jason Walter of New Castle and Hailey Miller of Ellwood City.
•EMILY BORRONI of Ellport was among the more than 300 students, faculty, staff and community members volunteering their time as part of the University of Mount Union’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The event, which began in 2010, is coordinated by Mount Union’s Regula Center for Public Service and places volunteers across non-profit locations in the community. This year, 14 organizations benefitted from volunteer support from the Alliance, Ohio, school, including the Alliance Neighborhood Center, Stark County Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, Beech Creek Botanical Garden and several others.
•EMMA CALLAHAN of Wampum, a nursing major at the University of Iowa, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
Dean’s list status is earned by students who achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.