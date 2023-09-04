•ZOEY ONDAKO, a 2021 New Castle High School graduate, received her white coat in the University of Toledo’s Pharmacy School Advancement Ceremony on Aug. 24.
•JOHN ITALIA of New Castle graduated in May from Commonwealth University.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the summer semester dean’s list at the Community College of Beaver County.
Honored for achieving grade-point averages of 3.25 or higher were Elissa Toy and Jennalyn Stone of New Castle and Amanda Cramer and Ashley Evans of Ellwood City.
