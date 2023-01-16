•MACKENZIE ROGERS of Ellwood City has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a term grade-point average of 3.6 or above.
•KYLE ERSON of New Wilmington was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
•PIANO STUDENTS taught by Norma Henry entertained residents at the Haven Nursing Home.
Performing were Gabby Stoner, Deryk Milbert, Ella Stoner, Kevin Henry, Andrew Buckel, Danielle Shay and Jon Hearn.
The residents sang along and played name that tune.
•CHASLIN HOOVER of New Castle has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Alvernia University in Reading, PA. Hoover is an occupational therapy major.
To be eligible for the list, students must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
•LOCAL STUDENTS have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Mount Union.
Honored by the Alliance, Ohio, school for having grade-point averages of 3.55 or higher were Rebekah Seamans of New Castle, Aleana Smiley of Volant, Emily Becker of Wampum, Luke Dieter of New Wilmington and Landon Shaffer of Neshannock Township.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Pennsylvania Western University.
Honored for earning a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.4 were New Castle residents Allison Andre, Kaitlyn Bober, Hannah Bowen, Lacey Buswell, Emily Cline, Camri Cochran, McKenna Danielson, Joel Dean, Emily Esposito, Julia Germond, Montia Hall, Amelia Magusiak, Madison Malone, Elizabeth Mrozek, Hailey Quimby, Hunter Rozzi, Abby Schaubroeck, Abigail Shaner and Leah Stroebel.
Also honored were Skyler Campbell of Ellwood City, Brianna Fisher of New Wilmington, Katherine Karson of New Wilmington, Rachel Lego of Volant, Sean McConahy of Volant, Amanda Musko of Bessemer, Milo Sesti of Ellwood City, Katya Sosnowski of Ellwood City, Kassie Stanley of Bessemer, Jadyn Sudano of Ellwood City, Josephine Van Kirk of Enon Valley, Izabella Wright of Bessemer, Aly Yasenka of Ellwood City and Jayne Zurynski of Wampum.
