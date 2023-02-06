•AREA RESIDENTS were among those earning degrees at Youngstown State University’s Fall Commencement.
Graduates include: Jawna Fobes of New Castle, bachelor’s in psychology; Colton Marett of Volant, bachelor’s in civil engineering; Ashten Guth of New Wilmington, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; Katelyn Barnhart of Pulaski, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Dominique Carbon of New Castle, bachelor’s in criminal justice; David Deraleau of New Castle, bachelor’s in information technology; Sophia Reider of New Castle, bachelor’s in business administration; Kaitlyn Cochenour of New Castle, bachelor’s in marketing;
Allison Lynn of Ellwood City, bachelor’s in human resource management and certificate in leadership; Maggie Grebenz of New Wilmington, bachelor’s in education; Madison Marino of Volant, certificate in forensic science; Logan Minto of Ellwood City, doctor of physical therapy; Natalie DeVincentis of New Castle, doctor of physical therapy; William Purcell of Edinburg, master’s in business healthcare management; Alicia Lewis of New Castle, master’s in business healthcare management; Zachary Howard of Edinburg, master’s in business healthcare management; Aaron Tervo of New Wilmington, master’s in business leadership; and Akilah Daniels of New Castle, master’s in counseling.
•NICHOLAS GRUMSKI of Ellwood City, a member of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Class of 2023 majoring in robotics engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
The Worcester, Massachusetts, school defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects rather than grade-point average.
•MADISON JASZEMSKI of Volant, a member of the Thiel College Class of 2023, is completing required student-teaching hours for a degree in early child education/special education from the Greenville school.
Jaszemski is teaching second-grade and third-grade learning support at Greenville Elementary School.
