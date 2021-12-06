•LANA DOUGLASS, 8, of New Castle has been named USA National Miss Keystone State Princess.
Her platform is “Abilities Beyond Disabilities,” inspired by her two brothers who have autism.
Through her platform she hopes to promote a better community for the disabled.
In addition, Lana has donated to local hospitals, nursing homes, fire stations, police stations and shelters. She has also participated in Operation Christmas Child with the help of her cheer, dance and gymnastics friends.
•JACK KARSON of New Wilmington was among the eight Westminster School of Communication senior capstone students who presented individual short films and documentaries in screenings last week on campus.
The event marks a milestone for seniors in the School of Communication, as it showcases the skills the students developed and honed over the past four years.
•MOLLY McCOMMONS of Ellwood City, a freshman undeclared major at Grove City College, took second place in the school’s 15th annual Elevator Pitch Competition.
Students in the competition had just two minutes to pitch their commercial or social business ideas in the entrepreneurial showdown sponsored by the college’s Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation.
McCommons won $400 for her Kids Too idea in the social enterprise category.
