Haunted Hill View Manor will host a night of spooky fun to benefit Shenango Township’s police dog.
The former county-owned nursing home is planning a trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the facility, which is located at 2801 Ellwood Road, just south of Lawrence Village Plaza. The cost is $5 for children ages 3 to 17, and $2 for children under 2. A non-paying parent or guardian must accompany minors at all times.
Rooms are available to rent to decorate and hand out candy, There is a maximum of three people per room. These rooms are available for a required donation of $10 that also will be donated to the Shenango Township K-9 Unit.
Finally, the facility will host an outdoor trunk or treat as well. The cost to reserve a slot is $5.
Participants in these events can sign up in the lobby for additional building tours. The building tours will be an additional cost of $15 per person and one paying adult must accompany minors (up to three minors) on the tour. The tours will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Anyone planning on attending is asked to pre-register at https://hauntedhillviewmanor.com/event/trick-or-treat-for-kids/
Older youths — ages 12-17 — may sign up for a teen ghost hunt. For $20, participants may tour Haunted Hill Manor to check out all of the hot spots that have been visited by shows such as “Ghost Hunters” and “Destination Fear.” Waivers must be signed. Pre-register at https://hauntedhillviewmanor.com/event/teen-ghost-hunt/
