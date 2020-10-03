Adrenaline junkies and thriller-seekers in search of some scarily fun events this Halloween season look no further than Lawrence County’s own haunted attraction.
“It’s quite haunted,” said Carrie Triko, owner of Haunted Hill View Manor in Shenango Township. “It’s very creepy.”
Hill View Manor – originally called The Lawrence County Home for the Aged – opened in October 1926 to house the county’s mentally ill, destitute and elderly residents without families. The facility transitioned into a nursing home in the late 1960s before closing in 2004 due to financial limitations. The 22-acre property was sold the following year at public auction to Triko Enterprises of McKees Rocks, which hosts paranormal tours and events.
“We were going to turn it into apartments or condos,” Triko said. “(But) we were approached by a person who said the place was haunted.”
Over the course of October, the manor will be hosting multiple events including tours, public ghost investigations, trick-or-treating for kids and a fright night on Halloween.
New this year, the manor will be having a scare house in one of the property’s 2,500-square-foot back buildings called Haunted Hell View Scare Manor.
“People have been begging us to do this,” Triko said. “Hill View’s scary enough and now (you can) add other things to the list.”
The house will feature scare actors and a hayride through the back field.
Tickets for the scare house have yet to go on sale, but it will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 19 to Nov. 7.
Ticket availability, prices and time slots range for each event.
“Space is very limited,” Triko said. “I mean, this is our big month.”
Triko estimates hundreds of people will be visiting the manor this month between the investigations and scare house but said they host events all year long.
Since opening to the public, ghost investigations have been featured on television shows as well as YouTube channels. Most recently, Travel Channel’s “Destination Fear” visited the manor where the host, Alex, had to leave due to a “paranormal-induced emergency.”
The property has also been featured on Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures Crew,” SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters,” Discovery Channel’s “Ghost Lab” and Destination America’s “Ghost Asylum” as well multiple Youtube channels.
