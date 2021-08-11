The 97th annual Harlan reunion will be held at noon Saturday at the McConnells Mill State Park pavilion.
Chicken will be provided.
Please take a dish and table service.
Contact Jessica Perine at (304) 680-3909 for questions or directions.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 6:44 pm
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Aug. 9 newspaper.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.