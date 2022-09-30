Westminster College’s Celebrity Series welcomes “Mandy Gonzales: More Than Fearless” to the Orr Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m, Oct. 8, kicking off the 2022-2023 season.
With a built-in fan base due to her current role in Broadway’s “Hamilton” as Angelica Schuyler, Gonzalez brings her sultry sophistication to the stage and lights up the room with one of the most powerful and versatile voices of our time.
“More Than Fearless” will make the audience laugh, cry and fall in love again with its unforgettable evening of elegance, romance and celebration.
The Westminster College Concert Choir under the direction of Dr. Ryan Keeling, director of choral activities at Westminster, will accompany Gonzalez for her final number.
In addition to “Hamilton,” Gonzalez adds to her unforgettable performances as Elphaba in “Wicked” and her magical portrayal of Nina Rosario in “In the Heights.”
Gonzalez has also had recurring roles in the hit television series “Madam Secretary,” “Bull,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”
Gonzalez is a recipient of an OBIE Award, an Off-Broadway theater award, and received overwhelming praise for her performance in the production of “Eli’s Comin’.”
Off stage, Gonzalez is a published author for a young adult novel series titled “FEARLESS,” published by Simon and Schuster, as well as the proud founder of #FearlessSquad—a social media movement for inclusiveness and positivity connecting people from around the world, encouraging them to be their best selves and empower one another.
To reserve tickets, call the Celebrity Series Box Office at (724) 946-7354 or www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.