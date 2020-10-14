Two Halloween events are being planned.
The North Sewickley Presbyterian Church is hosting a trunk-or-treat in its parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. For more information, contact the church office at (724) 752-1272.
In New Beaver Borough, a Halloween treat bag drive-thru event for borough children ages 14 and under will be held Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be at the municipal building parking lot at 778 Wampum New Galilee Road. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (724) 535-8868 or by emailing newbeaverboro@zoominternet.net.
Leave the name of child, age, address and phone number by Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.