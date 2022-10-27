Bible Way Church of God in Christ, in partnership with DON Services and the Lower East Side Neighborhood Watch Group, will host a children’s Halle-Booya Party from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 124 N. Crawford Ave., across the street from the church.
The idea for Halle-Booya grew out of the summer feeding program and the realization that the children in the neighborhood enjoyed gathering together for activities, conversation and food.
The event, which is open to the community, will include food, pumpkin painting, games and activities, trunk or treat, an outdoor movie and a bonfire.
