Habitat for Humanity and Jubilee Partners co-founder Don Mosley will provide the 33rd annual Wayne H. Christy Memorial Lecture at Westminster College.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Wallace Memorial Chapel on the Westminster campus.
In 1976, Mosley helped launch Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home. He has served on the organization’s international board of directors since 1995.
Mosley became a founding member of Jubilee Partners, an intentional Christian service community with a primary ministry to extend hospitality to newly arrived refugees, in 1979. The community has hosted more than 3,000 refugees from more than 30 countries around the world.
As an active Christian peacemaker, Mosley’s work has also led him to Malaysia, where he was a Peace Corps volunteer; South Korea, where he was a Peace Corps regional director; and Georgia, where he currently lives with his wife, Carolyn.
Aside from Mosley’s work with Habitat for Humanity, Jubilee Partners and the Peace Corps, he has served as national chairman for the Fellowship of Reconciliation. As chairman, he led a delegation to Nicaragua during the war there in 1984 and later continued to lead many such groups on trips to conflict zones in Central America, the Middle East and other parts of the world.
Mosley also helped launch the All Our Children campaign in 2003, through which thousands of people in U.S. churches and mosques have provided medicine for Iraqi children.
In addition to his role as a peacemaker, Mosley is a writer and lecturer in churches, universities and other settings. He is the author of two books, “With Our Own Eyes” and “Faith Beyond Borders.”
Mosley received the Pfeffer Peace Prize in 1989, which is awarded annually to “honor those around the world working for peace and justice.” He received the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award in 2005 for exemplifying Christian ideals.
The Wayne H. Christy Memorial Lecture series honors the late Dr. Wayne Christy, a long-time faculty member and chair of the Department of Religion and Philosophy at Westminster College. As Dr. Christy dedicated his life to relating the heritage of faith to the emerging issues of a changing culture, the lecture series seeks out men and women who distinguish themselves by relating Christian faith to issues of contemporary life.
The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Diane Gabriel in the Office of Faith and Spirituality at (724) 946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu.
