The 20th annual Lawrence County 4-H benefit auction will be held March 21 at the New Englander.
All proceeds will benefit the Lawrence County 4-H/youth development program, which gives scholarships for members to attend regional, state and national leadership and citizenship development events. Funds also cover the state membership fee, so members join at no cost.
Donations are now being accepted from local businesses.The last day to guarantee entry into the catalog is March 6, however, items are accepted up to the day of the auction.
All items are offered for sale through volunteer efforts and there is no charge for admission. There will be both a live and silent auction with more than 600 items ranging from major league sports tickets, tools, equipment, entertainment packages, pet care items, toys and more. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.
The Lawrence County 4-H Program is a non-formal educational youth development program offered through Penn State Extension that teaches and promotes positive life skills through “learn by doing” hands-on activities.
For more information, please contact Cassidy Baker, Extension Educator, 4-H and youth development at the Penn State Extension Office of Lawrence County at (724) 654-8370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.