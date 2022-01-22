The annual “Gutchies for Kidz” drive is underway and will run until March 31.
“Gutchies” is Western Pennsylvania slang for underwear, and this initiative looks to collect donations of underwear, socks, pajamas, and long underwear for children in the area. The sizes for boys and girls will start with size 4 – 2xl.
Donations will be collected at the United Way of Lawrence County office, 223 N. Mercer St.; Connerly’s Cleaners, 127 N. Mercer St.; and the office of state Rep. Chris Sainato, 20 S. Mercer St.
“Gutchies for Kidz” program was introduced several years ago by Connie McMichaels of Connerly’s Cleaners when she was serving as president of the Quota Club. This program has been adopted by the United Way of Lawrence County. Sponsorship for the Gutchies Drive is provided by AFSCME Local 2902.
United Way has been working with agencies and many families dealing with various issues such as homelessness and these items are very much needed especially during the winter season.
“These donation was distributed across school districts and child-serving agencies in Lawrence County to children and youth who were identified as experiencing homelessness, under the federal McKinney-Vento education definitions,” said Wendy Kinnear, Midwestern IU IV regional coordinator for homeless and foster care children in our area. “These definitions included students doubled up with others, those that are ‘couch surfing’ from place to place, families in shelters, those living in motels, substandard housing, and displaced youth living with someone who is not a parent or guardian (unaccompanied youth).
“In 2019-2020, Lawrence County schools identified 391 children and youth in these situations and ensured their right to stay in their school of origin or to have immediate enrollment, while also trying to get them the services, clothing and supplies they need. Families without housing can often barely afford food and basic necessities, so new socks, underwear, pajamas, and other items are desperately needed. The generosity of the community, and especially the work of the staff at the United Way, is very much appreciated by the Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program, as well as by the children.”
Brian Rice, social worker for the New Castle Area School District, said that “donations to our district through the United Way from the Gutchies Drive helps us ensure that those students in need of socks, undergarments, and thermal underwear are taken care of. It’s a great feeling to be able to take care of our student’s needs when they arise. We want to thank everyone that donates to the Gutchies Drive, and the partnership of United Way of Lawrence County.”
If any organization, church, club,or business would like to be included in the collection efforts, they may contact the local United Way office to contact our office at (724) 658-8528 or e-mail us at unitedway@comcast.net.
