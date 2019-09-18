Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host a guided labyrinth walk, “Labyrinth Journey: Reverence, Oneness, Peace and Non Violence,” with Janet Burkhart from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today.
This theme is being connected to the U.N. International Peace Day. In collaboration with Pace e Bene, Villa Maria will be part of the Campaign Non-Violence Action Week. Groups nationally, and some internationally, sponsor some type of activity during that week.
The labyrinth is a tool that allows exploration and discover of the sacred within and around us. Participants prayerfully walk the outdoor grass path after receiving thematic instructions from the presenter. Guided labyrinth walks are offered free of charge.
In the event of questionable weather conditions, call (724) 964-8886 or visit our website at www.vmesc.org.
