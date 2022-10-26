Our 12th annual Stand Down 2022 event was a huge success.
The event took place Oct. 7 at Cascade Park and was sponsored in part by the Lawrence County Veterans Affair Office, LCCAP, Lawrence County CARES and was supported by the Butler VAMC. Participation has been on a steady incline since dealing with the effects of COVID, and more than 250 people were able to experience and enjoy our event.
I am happy to report we served 120 veterans this year and those in attendance were able to receive free haircuts, flu shots, a Stand Down bag filled with toiletries, boxed food, fresh produce, military surplus, and a hot lunch. Additionally, we had 25 community volunteers, and over 40 vendors that were on hand to screen veterans and community members for supportive services ranging from health care, housing, therapy, VA benefits, legal needs, peer support, and a multitude of other referrals.
As we continue to grow and add services every year, we appreciate the support and recognition from the community. The Lawrence County Stand Down Committee is dedicated in our mission to not only advance the event but to enhance services and to celebrate our veterans. Photos can be viewed on our Lawrence County Stand Down page by following this link: www.facebook.com/lawrencecountystanddown
It goes without saying that it takes a village of dedicated people to ensure events such as this take place without a hitch, and this year wasn’t any different.
A huge thank you to all that made the event the success that it was: LCCAP SSVF, Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Office, Stand Down Committee, New Castle Mayor’s Office, New Castle Public Works- Brian Heichel and Staff, Butler VA, VFW Post 315, Butler American Legion Riders, Dave Gettings, Chris Sainato, Cazzco, Edinburg Church, AMVETS and TriMedical Rehab Supply.
Thank you to those providing free services and screenings on hand: New Castle Beauty School, Lawrence County CBOC, PA Department of Health- Lawrence County State Health Center, Lawrence County CARES
Thank you to those donating delicious food and drinks for the event: Giant Eagle Butler Road, Kimmel’s Bakery, Dallas Hartman, Edwards, Gallos, Farone Brothers, Marburger, Hitos, Pagleys, Mr. Pizza.
Monetary donations provided by TriMedical Rehab Supply.
Thank you to all the vendors that came out to offer their expertise and services for the afternoon.
Last but not least, thank you to all of our veterans and military members for your service.
Missy Russell is the Regional Veterans Programs Coordinator for Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
