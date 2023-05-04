Westminster College’s Celebrity Series for Kids will present Tall Stories’ stage and musical adaptation of “The Gruffalo” at 6:30 p.m. May 15 in Orr Auditorium on campus.
Based on the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, “The Gruffalo” follows Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?
The show is full of songs, laughs and scary fun and is recommended for ages 3 and up.
This Celebrity Series for Kids event is sponsored by orthodontist Dr. Richard Ribarevski, New Wilmington Medicine Associates P.C., Preston Auto Group, Arts & Education at the Hoyt and North Memorial Animal Hospital.
To reserve tickets, call the Celebrity Series Box Office at (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
