Grueling itinerary set for pope's post-surgery trip

FILE - In this July 14, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis stops to greet police that escorted him as he arrives at the Vatican after leaving the hospital 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon. The Vatican on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, released a grueling travel itinerary for Pope Francisâ first post-surgery foreign trip, scheduling around-the-clock encounters and hop-scotching, in-country flights for his Sept. 12-15 visit to Hungary and Slovakia.