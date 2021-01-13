COVID-19 testing is now available at Grove City Premium Outlets.
Medivolve Inc. has announced that tests will be conducted at the outlet mall, 1911 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
To book an appointment, visit www.testbeforeyougo.com and enter your ZIP code. You will then be prompted to select options for paying out-of-pocket or with insurance, followed by the kind of test you wish to have done.
There’s a rapid antibody blood test, a rapid antigen nasal swab, or a nasal swab. The cost varies depending on the form of payment.
Test results can be sent via text or email, and minors without a state-issued ID must show a birth certificate.
The tests take eight to 10 minutes to administer. Results for the rapid test are provided within 24 hours, and results for the nasal swab can take up to seven business days.
