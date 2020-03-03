BY MONICA PRYTS
THE ALLIED NEWS
GROVE CITY – Excitement and a bit of Christmas spirit were in the air Thursday as crews prepared to film a scene for “Happiest Season” in Grove City.
“I love Grove City. It’s kind of neat to see Christmas in Grove City,” Linda Brady said.
The Grove City resident brought her granddaughter Brooke Eakin, 11, to South Broad Street, which was being turned into a film set complete with holiday decorations, lights and a Christmas tree lot.
“Happiest Season” is a TriStar Productions romantic comedy set at Christmastime. The film is being shot in western Pennsylvania and stars Kristen Stewart, known for the “Twilight” film series. According to IMDB, the film is about a young woman with a plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party, only to discover her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.
Thursday’s scene included Nonni’s Corner Trattoria and the Guthrie Theatre, which changed its marquee and movie posters to feature “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Part of South Broad Street was closed while crews put the finishing touches on Olde Town Grove City.
Spectators were asked to move farther up the street once filming began.
Brady and Brooke were among a small group of people who braved the cold – the wind chill was about 5 degrees by late Thursday afternoon – to get an up-close look at a movie set, which they agreed was very exciting for Grove City.
“It’s something new for the area,” said Rachel Haney-Myers of Hermitage.
She plans to see the movie, which will is scheduled to be released on Nov. 20. She is interested in becoming an actress, so she ventured to Grove City for the day to check out the activity surrounding “Happiest Season.”
Sisters Jalisa Williams of Grove City and Jenna Williams, a student at Slippery Rock University, said that most people wouldn’t expect a big-budget film to end up somewhere like Grove City.
“I think it will bring a lot of business to the town ...They definitely hit the jackpot here,” Jalisa Williams said.
They are Stewart fans and hope to see the movie.
The Guthrie would like to show the movie, and maybe even have a special event on opening night, said Spencer T. Folmar, president and founder of Veritas Arts, the nonprofit that runs the theater.
Folmar, who is also a movie director and producer, reached out to the film crew when he learned that “Happiest Season” was filming in the Pittsburgh area.
Location scouts had been looking for a small-town street with an old-fashioned movie theater, and Olde Town fit the bill.
“We think it would look great in film,” he said.
TriStar is owned by Sony Pictures, and the movie has some big names including Mackenzie Davis, Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza.
“It doesn’t get much bigger than this,” Folmar said.
Ann Marie O’Rourke, Olde Town manager, agreed that it’s great exposure for Grove City.
“Having all the work of Grow Grove City’s revitalization recognized is wonderful. To be selected as a location for a film ... what a wonderful opportunity for Grove City,” she said.
The crew started filming at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, and he was done at about midnight.
Two New Castle men who have appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies also found their way into the day’s filming as diner patrons.
Floyd Jackson and Jim Kuhn, Jackson said, “started out filming in the bitter cold weather that was brutal” and remained outdoors as filming continued for six hours. Jackson said he was part of a scene in which his character walked past Stewart on the street. Two additional hours of filming took place inside the Guthrie, he added.
“Both of us were put in a scene that placed us very close to actress Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis,” Jackson said. “We were two of five actors put in that scene.”
Jackson, who now has appeared in 11 major motion pictures since 2014, went on to note that Stewart “spoke to both of us at the end of filming and told Jim to tell his daughter (LeeAnn Kuhn) that she loved her” and that she posed for a photo with Jackson.
Grove City Borough Manager Vance Oakes said that everything went smoothly, and there’s been a lot of interest.
“We’ve been getting lots of calls,” he said, referring to people who were interested in becoming extras.
Grove City police Chief Dean Osborne said that his department was assisting with traffic control, and that the department provided two patrolmen. The borough will be reimbursed for that expense.
Rachael Roth, a spokesperson with Iron City Film Works, which served as a liaison between the borough and TriStar, refused requests for interviews or comment.
(News reporter Dan Irwin contributed to this story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.