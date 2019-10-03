By LYNN SATERNOW
Destin DeMarion first dropped his fishing line in the water at the tender age of 3 and the current professional angler admits that’s when he was hooked for life.
The 30-year-old Grove City man, who cast his future in competitive fishing, recently earned the status of “Elite” by finishing in the top five pro fisherman at the 2019 Bassmaster Eastern Open at Oneida Lake near Syracuse, N.Y.
He competed against hundreds of pros for a chance to get the “Major League” call-up to the top level of the sport, the Bassmaster Elite Series which will be featured on ESPN.
DeMarion will be the lone Pennsylvanian in the 2020 Elite Series field, earning a spot from competition involving anglers from Florida, Tennessee, Virginia and New York.
Reflecting on his fishing career, he said he got his humble start as a youngster fishing with his grandfather Steve Slencak. “I grew up with my grandparents and my mom and I really got into it,” he said.
He attended Grove City schools and played football in high school, moving on to play the sport at Gannon University in Erie. But he never lost his love for fishing.
“I blew out my knee and always wanted to do fishing,” said DeMarion. “So I started researching the opportunities while in college and started with the Bassmasters of Crawford County.”
He then founded a team his senior year at Gannon and started fishing as a co-angler in competitions. After four years as an amateur, he turned pro and has had great success. But in his spare time he also helps mentor the Gannon team, which recently qualified for the national championships.
“Fishing is becoming big in colleges,” he said. “Slippery Rock has a good program and so do Pitt and Penn State in Pennsylvania. Even high school fishing is becoming a big deal. I didn’t have much of that growing up, but it is really catching on.”
He pointed out that with the scary concussion situation in football that has come to light in recent years, some kids are looking for other avenues to follow in sports and fishing is a good one.
The Bassmasters tournaments that led up to the Eastern Open and the Elite qualification, are held in several states and uses a point system at each event for overall best five fish for poundage each day. The most points at the end of the year result in your ranking.
Of course every fisherman has a story of “the one that got away,” and so does DeMarion: “I lost a big fish at one of the tournaments. In hindsight, I finished second overall in points, but I lost another fish that would have put me No. 1. Even though I qualified for the Elite Series I still wanted to win. We are all competitors and winning is important to us.”
The events can be lucrative also. They pay the top 40 spots and each tournament provides $50,000 to the winner.
The Elite Series pays $100,000 to each winner and about half the anglers finish in the money. There will probably be 85 or 90 competitors at those nine tournaments leading up to the “Classic” finale which is like the Super Bowl of fishing.
Unfortunately, none of the Elite events will be run in Pennsylvania. “There was a Classic at Three Rivers several years ago, but other than Erie and Three Rivers, the rivers are not big enough to host the tournaments,” said DeMarion, the youngest person out of the Eastern Central qualifier to earn Elite status. “This year’s Classic is in Alabama.”
DeMarion confesses that he has had a blessed life and gets to mix business with pleasure.
He works for DuraEdge Products Inc., which according to a press release, operates out of Grove City and manufactures infield mix, mound clays, conditioners and warning track materials for baseball and softball fields.
Customers include Major League Baseball teams as well as high schools, colleges, parks and amateur associations. Their products are used internationally, such as the MLB London Series featuring the Yankees and Red Sox this season.
While dealing with customers, DeMarion — a United States Coast Guard licensed captain and fishing guide — takes them on fishing trips all over the United States while they visit grounds crews from professional and college baseball programs.
McKnight has been pleased to sponsor DeMarion, stating: “It’s been a pleasure witnessing the hard work and determination put into this journey. I’m just happy to have played a part in helping this come to fruition and I am very proud of Destin. It’s very rare to be that young and to have the willingness to do what it takes to persevere. Our employees and customers have loved having Destin around and our program has gained a nice little following among our industry.”
“It still hasn’t really sunk in yet, I feel like it’s going to take (some time) to really process it,” says DeMarion about his Elite qualification. “I couldn’t be any more grateful to my family/wife, McKnight family, entire team at DuraEdge Products and my friends for all the support throughout the years and the sacrifices we have all made.”
DeMarion joins a group of four full-time touring pros and veterans from the competitor organization, the FLW Tour, to qualify for the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series this season.
For more information, visit DuraEdge.com and BassMaster.com.
Lynn Saternow is sports editor of The Sharon Herald and The Allied News, Grove City. He can be reached at lsaternow@sharonherald.com or by calling (724) 981-6100, ext. 250.
