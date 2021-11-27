If your kids are longing to have breakfast with Santa, at least two area groups can accommodate you.
First up is Mohawk Elementary School, which will hold an event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 featuring a breakfast of coffee, cocoa, orange juice and doughnuts. The cost is $2.50 for children, $3 for adults. Crafts and decorating for children is available at a small addition cost, and there will be videos and coloring sheets while waiting for Santa. Each child will get a candy cane treat.
There also will be baked goods, gift basket raffles and the North Beaver Civic Club cookbook for sale. Proceeds benefit the Mohawk Area educational programs.
The school is located at 351 Mohawk School Road, Bessemer.
Next, Highland Presbyterian Church will welcome Santa and the public for breakfast Dec. 11. There will be two settings for breakfast, at 9 and 11 a.m., but Santa will be on hand the entire morning. This is a free event, although donations to benefit the church’s roof fund will be accepted.
Visitors should take their own cameras to take photos with Santa. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Call Danielle Pacchioni at (724) 944-2918 or Lonnie Davis at (724) 614-6400.
The church is located at 708 Highland Ave. (corner of Highland and Park avenues).
