Group sent mail-in voting applications across PA

BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — A nonprofit voter mobilization group, the Center for Voter Information, has mailed out 2 million mail-in ballot applications and 4.5 voter registration applications to residents across Pennsylvania, according to Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.,-based group.
Those mailings from the center and its related organization, the Voter Participation Center, have prompted 65,000 Pennsylvanians to apply for mail-in ballots and another 90,000 to register to vote so far, Lopach said.
About 1.5 million people voted by mail in the June primary, according to a review by the Pennsylvania Department of State. State and county officials have been bracing for a dramatic increase in voting by mail in the presidential election in November.
The Center for Voter Information and the Voter Participation Center are non-partisan, so they don’t target members of one political party over another, he said.
Lopach is the former executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. He served as chief of staff to Montana’s Democratic Gov. Steve Bulllock before taking the job with the Center for Voter Information.
The groups, he said, are focused on mobilizing what he described as “the rising American electorate,” such as young people, unmarried women and people of color.
Lopach said that his organization focuses its efforts on battleground states, including Pennsylvania. The group was active in Pennsylvania in 2016, focusing on registering voters, but now that the state has expanded mail-in voting, the group is now working to help voters apply for that option, as well, he said.
The effort is particularly important because the pandemic is preventing people from going to government offices, like the Department of Motor Vehicles, where many people generally register to vote, Lopach said.
“There are two kinds of groups active right now, those that are trying to prevent people from voting and those that are trying to get people to vote,” he said. “We’re trying to get people to vote.”
Wanda Murren, a spokeswoman for the Department of State, said the agency “supports any efforts to encourage participation among eligible voters.”
She added, however, that state officials think people who want a mail-in ballot should complete the online ballot application available on the state’s web site: www.votesPA.com.
“The online application is faster and more secure. It eliminates mailing time by instantly forwarding the application to the proper county election office. The electronic application also saves significant amounts of time and labor for county election offices that process the applications,” she said.
In addition, voters who apply on the state web site can request to receive email updates to confirm the status of their application, she said.
In an interview on Friday about the state’s efforts to adjust to the increased demand for mail-jn voting, House state government committee chairman Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, said that he knows that some Republicans now have “buyer’s remorse” about expanding voting-by-mail out of concern that Democrats and progressive groups are taking better advantage of the option to mobilize voters.
Helping voters apply to vote by mail is something that’s available to people and groups across the political spectrum, he said, adding that before the primary, a Republican Party-linked group mailed him a mail-in ballot application.
